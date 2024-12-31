'X Money' payment system to launch in 2025: X CEO

Hours before ringing in the new year, the CEO of X, formerly Twitter, announced the platform will launch a payment system, X Money, in 2025.

In an X post Tuesday afternoon, CEO Linda Yaccarino said users "are the media" and announced "X will connect you in ways never thought possible."

She followed up by referencing X TV, X Money, Grok "and more."

"Buckle up. Happy New Year," Yaccarino wrote.

An official X account called "Payments," @XMoney, was created in January.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the account had more than 140,000 followers.

Elon Musk had not publicly commented on the launch at the time of this article's publication.