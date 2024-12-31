Expand / Collapse search
'X Money' payment system to launch in 2025: X CEO

'Buckle up. Happy New Year,' Yaccarino wrote

Hours before ringing in the new year, the CEO of X, formerly Twitter, announced the platform will launch a payment system, X Money, in 2025.

In an X post Tuesday afternoon, CEO Linda Yaccarino said users "are the media" and announced "X will connect you in ways never thought possible."

She followed up by referencing X TV, X Money, Grok "and more."

"Buckle up. Happy New Year," Yaccarino wrote.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet to publicly comment on the launch of the new money transfer platform, ‘X Money.’ (CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

An official X account called "Payments," @XMoney, was created in January. 

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, has not yet commented on the launch of the new payment system, ‘X Money.’ (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As of Tuesday afternoon, the account had more than 140,000 followers.

Elon Musk had not publicly commented on the launch at the time of this article's publication.