Rob Gronkowski agrees with Elon Musk on need for simplified US tax code: 'Please do!'

Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski agreed with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the need for a simpler tax for tax-paying Americans in a social media post on Monday.

Musk initially responded to a post on X, which made a note about the thousands of pages in the U.S. federal tax code. The billionaire wrote that the "tax code needs drastic simplification!"

Gronkowski echoed Musk’s sentiments.

"Please do!!!!!! Drastic simplification now!!! Gronk simple, Gronk wants simple Tax codes and so does everyone else," the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wrote on X.

Gronkowski earned more than $70.6 million during his time in the NFL from 2010 to 2021. He spent most of his playing career in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The state of Massachusetts has an income tax rate of 5% but charges a 4% surtax on anyone earning more than $1 million. The federal tax bracket ranges from 10% to 37% based on income.

Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are set to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) when President-elect Donald Trump takes office. DOGE called on the U.S. tax code to be simplified last month.

"In 1955, there were less than 1.5 million words in the U.S. Tax Code. Today, there are more than 16 million words," DOGE posted to its X account on Nov. 15. "Because of this complexity, Americans collectively spend 6.5 billion hours preparing and filing their taxes each year. This must be simplified."