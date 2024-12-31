Stores open, closed on New Year's Day

Some people may plan to hit the stores on New Year’s Day for their first shopping trips of 2025.

For consumers that do venture out, where and how long they will be able to shop can depend on the company.

Macy’s will have regular business hours on New Year’s Day, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

Shoppers looking to go to retailer JCPenney will have from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to make purchases on Wednesday. Meanwhile, New Year’s Day hours for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense will run 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s told FOX Business its New Year’s Day hours will be "from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time," adding that they can "vary by location" and that customers can look on their website for details.

Walmart and Target will have typical hours on New Year’s Day, according to reports. They have more than 4,600 and 1,900 stores, respectively, across the country.

Two major wholesale retailers — Costco and Sam’s Club — will not open their doors on New Year’s Day, according to their websites.

However, competitor BJ’s Wholesale Club will. Doors will open at 9 a.m. at its over 210 locations in 17 states.

There will be grocery stores offering shopping on New Year’s Day.

For Kroger, customers can largely visit the stores during their typical hours of operations, USA Today reported. H-E-B’s website showed it will offer regular hours for its stores and a 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. window for pharmacies.

Publix, which has locations in eight states across the Southeast, said on its website it "will have adjusted hours on New Year’s Day."

At Whole Foods, customers can expect "modified hours" at their local stores, the Amazon-owned chain said on its website.

Albertsons Companies told FOX Business there will be "reduced hours" at its banner stores, with select pharmacies also offering reduced hours. The company, which owns Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and other grocery brands, said customers should "check with their local store and pharmacy before visiting."

Meanwhile, grocery stores operated by Aldi will remain dark on New Year’s Day, according to its website.

Consumers with plans to stop at CVS or Walgreens will also have some luck.

CVS Pharmacy locations "will be open on New Year’s Day, although some stores may have reduced hours," a spokesperson told FOX Business, advising consumers to "call their local store before visiting or check hours at cvs.com."

"On New Year’s Day, Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours, however most pharmacies will be closed," Walgreens said on its website. "All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open. Customers may check their local pharmacy hours using the store locator."