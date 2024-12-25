Elon Musk shoots down 'wrong-headed economic thinking,' says there's 'infinite potential' for job creation

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk shot down a scarcity mindset and suggested that there is basically unlimited potential for creating jobs and businesses.

"The ‘fixed pie’ fallacy is at the heart of much wrong-headed economic thinking. There is essentially infinite potential for job and company creation. Think of all the things that didn’t exist 20 or 30 years ago!" Musk declared in a post on X.

Musk's comment was in response to a post from entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale who had mentioned Sriram Krishnan — who President-elect Trump recently tapped for a role in his upcoming administration. Last month, Krishnan advocated for lifting a cap on green cards when replying to a post of Musk's regarding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new body that Musk will lead alongside businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Anything to remove country caps for green cards / unlock skilled immigration would be huge," Krishnan wrote. In another post, Krishnan added, "simple logic – we need the best, regardless of where they happen to be born (another bizarre quirk – the country cap is where you were born, not even citizenship)."

David Sacks, who Trump tapped for White House AI and cryptocurrency czar, discussed Krishnan's view in a post this week.

"Sriram still supports skills-based criteria for receiving a green card, not making the program unlimited. In fact, he wants to make the program entirely merit-based," Sacks wrote in part of his post.

"Makes sense," Musk replied.

Trump announced this month that Krishnan is his pick for senior policy adviser for artificial intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

"Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in A.I., and help shape and coordinate A.I. policy across Government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology," Trump noted in a post on Truth Social.