Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence
Published

Worried about losing your job to AI? Expert points to the actual threat

Workers need to brush up these skills now that AI is taking the world by storm, expert says

close
XPRIZE Foundation founder and executive chairman Peter Diamandis discusses the pros and cons of A.I. on The Claman Countdown. video

We are still in the earliest days of the artificial intelligence revolution: Peter Diamandis

XPRIZE Foundation founder and executive chairman Peter Diamandis discusses the pros and cons of A.I. on The Claman Countdown.

The widespread use of artificial intelligence tools has many workers concerned that the rapidly-evolving technology will eventually result in them losing their job, and one expert says that is a real concern — but not in the way some might expect.

The 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report recently released by Microsoft and LinkedIn found that 45% of knowledge workers worldwide say they are worried that AI will replace them, but Laurence Liew, director for AI Innovation at AI Singapore, says there is a more immediate threat.

woman typing holding AI symbols

Workers who are not already using AI run the risk of being replaced by someone that has already build those skills, one expert says. (iStock / iStock)

"AI is not going to replace you," Liew said during a panel discussion at Salesforce’s World Tour Essentials event in Singapore, according to Business Today. "You’re going to be replaced by someone who uses AI to outperform you."

CHATGPT MAKER OPENAI ANNOUNCES NEW ‘FLAGSHIP’ MODEL

Liew went on to argue that the most important skill workers can develop today is how to utilize generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT effectively, by learning how to provide detailed prompts that will deliver more conversational results. 

close
Public Ventures President and chief market strategist Lou Basenese argues A.I. will be the backbone of everything digitally motivated on 'The Big Money Show.' video

AI will be the 'supercharger' that underpins everything we do: Lou Basenese

Public Ventures President and chief market strategist Lou Basenese argues A.I. will be the backbone of everything digitally motivated on 'The Big Money Show.'

"You have to give the AI a lot of context — treat AI like a very hardworking intern that will make mistakes occasionally," he said. "If you think about it, if you’re [asking] an intern to do something, it won’t be one sentence. The intern would probably be scratching their head on what to do."

EMPLOYEES ARE USING AI AT WORK, BUT KEEPING IT QUIET FOR A SPECIFIC REASON

According to the same Work Trend report, most professionals are already working on their AI skills, so the competition in this arena is already ramping up.

AI messaging

Workers that develop the ability to communicate with AI tools effectively will have a leg up in the workplace, according to Liew. (iStock / iStock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The report found the use of AI tools among knowledge workers across the globe has nearly doubled just over the past six months, with 75% acknowledging they use it. 