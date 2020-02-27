Walmart developing Amazon Prime competitor, Walmart+

Retailer Walmart wants to go head to head with Amazon.

The chain, which brought in $514 billion in revenue in 2019, is reportedly working on a paid membership model called Walmart+ that would directly compete with Amazon Prime.

The offering would include certain Amazon-like perks, according to Vox, which first reported on the project, but the platform would also offer exclusive options, like text-to-order.

Walmart declined to comment on the matter but could begin testing its membership model as soon as March, per the report.

No pricing for Walmart+ has been revealed by the company but it currently offers a $98 annual option for customers to get unlimited same-day grocery delivery. Amazon Prime members pay $119 a year for things like unlimited one-day shipping, TV shows and movies.

Walmart’s stock is up 13 percent on the year. Amazon is up 17 percent.

