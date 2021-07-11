Virgin Galactic space launch: Branson hangs with 'friend' Musk with liftoff delayed 90 minutes due to weather

Richard Branson’s first flight into space for Virgin Galactic has been delayed Sunday due to weather.

The Unity 22 flight was delayed 90 minutes, now scheduled for launch at 10:30 a.m. ET at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Virgin Group founder Branson planned to launch Sunday with three company employees, flying to the edge of space in a final test mission before kicking off commercial space flights next year. Branson – who earned his pilot’s license – will test the astronaut cabin experience.

Branson tweeted a photo of him with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk Sunday morning, saying he is "feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready."

"Big day ahead," Branson wrote. "Great to start the morning with a friend."

Crowds greeted Branson as he arrived for the launch. He waved, smiled and flashed a thumbs up in return.

The company reported that overnight weather prevented crews from starting flight preparations, but it insisted that the flight is on track for the new time Sunday.

"The future of space tourism in New Mexico is getting one step closer!" Virgin Galactic tweeted Saturday.

The launch will see the SpaceShipTwo – Virgin's craft designed for tourism – reach suborbital space. The vessel was built by Virgin Galactic's sister company, The Spaceship Company, according to Space.

SpaceShipTwo already set records by flying beyond the U.S. Air Force's defined boundary of space in 2018, reaching an altitude of 51.4 miles.

Elon Musk offered his best wishes and "Godspeed!" for the Virgin Galactic flight.

Rival tech billionaire Jeff Bezos, who has raced with Branson to be the first into space with his Blue Origin spaceflights, sent his own well-wish Saturday ahead of Unity 22.

"Wishing you and the whole team a successful and safe flight tomorrow," Bezos wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a smiling picture of Branson. "Best of luck!"

The launch can be viewed via live webcast, which will start shortly before launch but after the crew has manned the vessel. Stephen Colbert will host the webcast.

Musician Khalid will perform his single, "New Normal," at Spaceport America ahead of the launch.