Jeff Bezos offers parting words as Richard Branson prepares space launch

Virgin Galactic CEO Richard Branson is set to leapfrog Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos to become the first billionaire in space when the British entrepreneur launches into space Sunday, nine days ahead of Bezos's first planned ascent.

Bezos had some well wishes for his fellow ultrawealthy aspiring astronaut ahead of the launch.

"Wishing you and the whole team a successful and safe flight tomorrow," Bezos wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a smiling picture of Branson. "Best of luck!

Bezos originally announced in June that he, his brother Mark, female aerospace pioneer Wally Funk, and a $28 million auction winner would take off July 20 on Blue Origin's New Shepard space ship.

Then Branson announced on July 1 that he was going to space on July 12.