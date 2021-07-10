Richard Branson's daughter reveals how billionaire space traveler is spending final hours before lift off

As billionaire Richard Branson braces to fly to the edge of space Sunday, his daughter took to social media to reveal how he is spending the finals hours before his historic launch.

"I haven’t left Dad’s side the last few days," Holly Branson said on Twitter Saturday. "It's bringing back so many memories of his ballooning adventures when I would follow him around like a puppy for weeks before a trip!

"Now I’m doing it all over again, and Etta is doing the same," she added referring to her daughter.

Holly Branson, who is the Chief Purpose and Vision Officer at Virgin Group – her father’s multinational venture capital conglomerate – took to the social media platform in the lead up to Sunday’s lift-off to post about Richard Branson’s passion for space.

The entrepreneur beat out other space enthusiasts like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the race to see which of the billionaires would pay their way into space first.

Richard Branson will join five other crew members in the VSS Unity in his launch from New Mexico Sunday.

The VSS Unity and its mothership VMS Eve – named after Branson's mother – will climb together to an altitude just below 50,000 feet before the spaceship is released and its rocket ignites, sending the craft up to approximately 300,000 feet above Earth.

"I’ve wanted to go to space ever since I was a young boy and watched the moon landings from our black and white television set. When commercial spaceflights did not look likely for my generation, I registered the name Virgin Galactic with the hope of creating a company that could make it happen," Richard Branson said Thursday. "17 years later and I’m thrilled that Virgin Galactic is at the vanguard of this new space age that I’ve been dreaming about for so long."

The entrepreneur said the objective of the trip is to evaluate a customer experience for future space travel.

