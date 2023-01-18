Expand / Collapse search
Tech

Video game studios included in Microsoft job cuts: report

Impacted by those cuts are developers of Xbox games Bethesda Games Studios, The Coalition, and 343 Industries

Microsoft confirmed reports on Wednesday of its intention to lay off 10,000 employees across the company.

According to the Windows Central Newsletter, the cuts include multiple Xbox studios such as Bethesda Games Studios, The Coalition, and 343 Industries.

343i is significantly impacted, with Halo Infinite Head of Creative Joseph Staten reportedly returning to Xbox Publishing.

Microsoft adds to the thousands of jobs being lost across many tech and media companies. 

MICROSOFT CUTTING 10,000 WORKERS AS TECH LAYOFFS MOUNT

The overall job losses at Microsoft come to less than 5% of the tech giant's global workforce.

Bethesda Game Studios is the developer behind the upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield. 

The Coalition is the developer behind the Gears of War series.

VIDEO GAME WORKERS ESTABLISH MICROSOFT'S FIRST UNION

The developer behind Halo Infinite is 343 Industries.

Exact numbers aren't available for the number of layoffs at each studio.

The layoffs at the studios behind some of the major Xbox games come as Microsoft attempts to acquire games publisher Activision Blizzard in a landmark deal worth nearly $69 billion.