Verizon exec sees 5G network propelling the 'smart city dream'

Verizon has turned on 5G in the United States and customers are taking notice.

“Verizon was first in the U.S., first in the world, to launch 5G -- first with 5G home ... by the end of this year, we will be in ... 30 cities in the U.S. We just launched the first device on 5G, the Samsung 10 5G, and we've seen very good traction,” said Verizon Chief Marketing Officer Diego Scotti to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an interview at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday.

As the telecom giant continues to roll out the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications, new cases for faster and more advanced uses will emerge. Not only will it create a “tremendous amount of change” for business-to-business companies, but Scotti also expects it to have a big impact on society.

“When you think about the changes that 5G will enable in society, all the way from how we'll change health care, for example, with things like remote surgeries, for example, or smart cities … well now with 5G it will be possible when you have, for example cars talking to cell phones, cell phones talking to buildings, and really realizing the smart city dream.”

Scotti also said, with 5G, and the use of artificial intelligence, he expects to see a “massive change in technology that is going to be put for good use.”

“We all hope that between the private sector and the public sector it will be a lot of cohesiveness in terms of how do we take it forward,” Scotti said.

