Search

How T-Mobile, Sprint merger impacts 5G

By Mergers and AcquisitionsFOXBusiness

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on the lawsuit by 10 Attorneys General to block the Sprint merger with T-Mobile and the future of 5G.video

Connecticut AG on concerns the Sprint, T-Mobile merger is bad for consumers

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on the lawsuit by 10 Attorneys General to block the Sprint merger with T-Mobile and the future of 5G.

Sprint and T-Mobile, the nation’s third and fourth largest wireless carriers, believe that their proposed $26 billion merger, would allow the new company to rapidly expand 5G.

Continue Reading Below

T-Mobile CEO John Legere in a blog post last month vowed that the new company, named the New T-Mobile, would cover “97 [percent] of the U.S. population with 5G on low-band spectrum and 75 [percent] of the population with 5G on mid-band spectrum.”

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
SSPRINT CORP.6.58-0.41-5.87%
TAT&T INC.32.11+0.18+0.56%
VZVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.56.83+0.68+1.21%
TMUST-MOBILE US INC75.46-1.21-1.58%

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM... 

However, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, one of 10 state AG’s behind a lawsuit to block the merger believes that there’s no “real guarantee” that the market place would get 5G any quicker.

“5G is important but we’re already seeing Sprint and T-Mobile push independently into 5G. And I think you’re going to see Verizon and AT&T push into 5G as well. And that’s just a market necessity and reality and they’re heading in that direction,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “I don’t think there’s any guarantee based on what we’ve seen. We’ve seen 4 million documents, 30 depositions in this investigation over the last year.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The deal was initially expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. However it is unclear whether it will win federal approval.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments