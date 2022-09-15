Uber looking into computer system hack

Uber is investigating the extent of a hack of its computer systems.

The breach happened Thursday, causing the company to take several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline, according to the New York Times.

An Uber spokesman said the company was investigating the breach and contacting law enforcement officials.

Employees were told not to use the company’s internal messaging service, Slack, and found that other internal systems were inaccessible, two employees told The Times.

The person claiming to have carried out the hack told the outlet that he was able to convince an Uber employee that he was an IT person and got them to hand over a password that allowed him to gain access to Uber's systems.

The hacker said he was 18 years old and broke into Uber's system because the company had weak security.

Just before the systems were taken down, a Slack message was sent to employees that read: "I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach."

An Uber spokesman said the hacker got into internal systems and posted an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees.

Uber was breach in 2016 when hackers stole information from 57 million driver and rider accounts, then approached Uber and demanded $100,000 to delete their copy of the data.