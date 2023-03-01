Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Twitter's next CEO may be Musk right hand

Speculation grows that The Boring Co. chief Steve Davis may be tapped to take over at the social media platform

'Making Money' host Charles Payne weighs in on Tesla investor day and forecasts how the Fed could impact markets in March on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Elon Musk has succeeded at revolutionizing old ideas: Charles Payne

The rumor mill continues to churn over who Twitter owner Elon Musk might select to take over as CEO of his recently acquired platform, but speculation is growing that the billionaire entrepreneur has set his sights on a faithful, longtime associate to serve as his replacement.

Musk first signaled in December, weeks after buying Twitter, that he would step aside as head of the company after polling Twitter users on the prospect and saying he would abide by the majority's stance that he should.

Elon Musk, Boring Co. CEO Steve Davis

Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, speaks as Steve Davis, the operations head of Boring Co., listens during a Boring event in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Multiple reports suggest Davis (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Days later, The Information reported that The Boring Company CEO Steve Davis just might be the "hardcore leader for Twitter" that Musk was looking for. The outlet reported that Davis had already been "acting as a proxy" for Musk at Twitter, and was among those who camped out in at the company's San Francisco headquarters following Musk's takeover — even moving in his partner and newborn baby.

TWITTER ANNOUNCES ‘ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY TOWARDS VIOLENT SPEECH'

Now, Platformer is also pointing to Davis as the likely frontrunner to take over Twitter, reporting this week that "Davis' star has risen steadily since he came to Twitter as part of Musk's transition team last year," and saying his aggressive cost-cutting measures have "led to growing speculation internally that Musk will choose him to be Twitter's next CEO."

The Boring Company CEO Steve Davis

Steve Davis, Operations Head of the Boring Company, answers questions after the 2019 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition at the SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles on July 21, 2019. Davis is being floated as a likely top pick to replace Elon Musk as CEO (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Davis has worked at a number of Musk's companies, starting at SpaceX in 2003 as an engineer before transitioning to The Boring Company and now serving as a deputy at Twitter.

Meanwhile, other names have been floated as potential candidates for Twitter's top job, including some of Musk's former teammates from PayPal.

ELON MUSK BACK IN NO. 1 SPOT ON BLOOMBERG'S BILLIONAIRES LIST

But Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, signaled last month that an announcement may not come for some time.

Elon Musk speaks at World Government Summit

UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad al-Gergawi (L-on stage) speaks with Elon Musk attending the World Government Summit virtually in Dubai on February 15, 2023. Musk told the audience he would likely name a new Twitter CEO toward the end of the (KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk said virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai two weeks ago that his top priority is ensuring Twitter can function, first.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place," Musk said about the timeline for selecting a new Twitter CEO. "I'm guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company."

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.