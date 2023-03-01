Twitter's next CEO may be Musk right hand

The rumor mill continues to churn over who Twitter owner Elon Musk might select to take over as CEO of his recently acquired platform, but speculation is growing that the billionaire entrepreneur has set his sights on a faithful, longtime associate to serve as his replacement.

Musk first signaled in December, weeks after buying Twitter, that he would step aside as head of the company after polling Twitter users on the prospect and saying he would abide by the majority's stance that he should.

Days later, The Information reported that The Boring Company CEO Steve Davis just might be the "hardcore leader for Twitter" that Musk was looking for. The outlet reported that Davis had already been "acting as a proxy" for Musk at Twitter, and was among those who camped out in at the company's San Francisco headquarters following Musk's takeover — even moving in his partner and newborn baby.

Now, Platformer is also pointing to Davis as the likely frontrunner to take over Twitter, reporting this week that "Davis' star has risen steadily since he came to Twitter as part of Musk's transition team last year," and saying his aggressive cost-cutting measures have "led to growing speculation internally that Musk will choose him to be Twitter's next CEO."

Davis has worked at a number of Musk's companies, starting at SpaceX in 2003 as an engineer before transitioning to The Boring Company and now serving as a deputy at Twitter.

Meanwhile, other names have been floated as potential candidates for Twitter's top job, including some of Musk's former teammates from PayPal.

But Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, signaled last month that an announcement may not come for some time.

Musk said virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai two weeks ago that his top priority is ensuring Twitter can function, first.

"I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place," Musk said about the timeline for selecting a new Twitter CEO. "I'm guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company."

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.