Twitter announces 'zero tolerance policy towards violent speech'

Users who violate Twitter's violent speech policy may have their accounts suspended or be required to delete the content

Elon Musk is following the Jack Welch playbook at Twitter: Lou Basenese

Twitter rolled out a new policy on "violent speech" Tuesday that prohibits threats, wishes of harm, incitement of violence, and glorification of violence. 

"Twitter is a place where people can express themselves, learn about what’s happening, and debate global issues," Twitter Safety wrote in an update in the social media platform's help center. 

"However, healthy conversations can’t thrive when violent speech is used to deliver a message. As a result, we have a zero tolerance policy towards violent speech in order to ensure the safety of our users and prevent the normalization of violent actions."

Twitter headquarters

Twitter headquarters in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood of San Francisco, California.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

People who violate the new policy may have their accounts suspended and be required to delete content before tweeting again. 

It's the latest change for Twitter under the ownership of Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist" who purchased the platform for $44 billion last year. 

Elon Musk at a press conference

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference on February 10, 2022. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk wrote an open letter to advertisers in October soon after purchasing the platform, reiterating that Twitter "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences." 

"In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences," Musk wrote. 