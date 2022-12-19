Elon Musk Twitter poll: Users say he should step down as CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk conducted a poll on the platform asking if he should step down from leading the company, and a majority of users support his departure as company head.

Musk shared a poll to his Twitter account Sunday night asking his users if he should leave his position as head of the social media platform.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk wrote.

The poll concluded Monday morning at 6:20 a.m. ET, with most respondents favoring him stepping down. More than 17 million users weighed in.

According to the final results of Musk's poll, 57.5% of respondents support his stepping down while 42.5% believe he should remain Twitter's chief executive.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," Musk wrote in a tweet Sunday night shortly after posting the poll.

Musk said he will abide by the results of the poll, so he is expected to step down in the future if he can find a replacement he deems suitable to handle the job.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk wrote on Twitter in response to a user's suggestion he already had a replacement selected.

And while Musk would resign as Twitter CEO, he will still have ownership of the social media giant.

In response to the poll, MySpace co-founder Tom Anderson said his support hinges on who Musk's successor would be.

"Depends who you get to run it," Anderson wrote underneath Musk's Twitter poll.

The poll comes after Twitter announced on Sunday a controversial policy prohibiting users from promoting their accounts for other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Truth Social. The policy and the Twitter thread announcing the rule were swiftly deleted following intense backlash from users on the platform.

"Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again," he tweeted hours after the initial policy was announced.