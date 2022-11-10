Twitter's head of trust and safety among resignations

The exodus of employees at Twitter continues beyond last week mass layoffs.

Those workers who survived the jobs cuts are reportedly facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely.

The social network is losing high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations.

That includes Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety — a previously little-known executive who became the public face of Twitter’s content moderation after Musk took over.

MUSK TELLS TWITTER EMPLOYEES TO SHOW UP AT THE OFFICE OR 'RESIGNATION ACCEPTED'

He had been praised by Musk for defending Twitter’s ongoing efforts to fight harmful misinformation and hate speech.

Roth's Twitter page has him identified as former head of trust & safety

An executive confirmed Roth’s resignation to coworkers on an internal messaging board seen by The Associated Press.

Roth’s resignation is a "huge loss" for Twitter’s reliability and integrity, said his former coworker and friend Emily Horne.

TWITTER TURMOIL CONTINUES UNDER MUSK, TRIGGERING FTC WARNING

"He’s worked incredibly hard under very challenging circumstances, including being personally targeted by some of the most vicious trolls who were active on the platform," said Horne, who oversaw global policy communications at Twitter until 2018. "He stayed through all of that because he believed so deeply in the work his team was doing to promote a public conversation and improve the health of that conversation."

Cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos, a former Facebook security chief, tweeted Thursday that there is a "serious risk of a breach with drastically reduced staff" that could also put Twitter at odds with a 2011 order from the Federal Trade Commission that required it to address serious data security lapses.

The FTC said in a statement Thursday that it is "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern."

Twitter's ongoing exodus includes the company's chief privacy officer, Damien Kieran, and chief information security officer Lea Kissner, who tweeted Thursday that "I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter."

ELON MUSK WARNS TWITTER EMPLOYEES OF ‘DIFFICULT TIMES AHEAD,' ENDS REMOTE WORK: REPORT

Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for "difficult times ahead" that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money.

The developments were part of another whirlwind day in Musk's acquisition of the social media platform.

It began with an email to employees from Musk on Wednesday night ordering workers to stop working from home and show up in the office Thursday morning. He called his first "all-hands" meeting Thursday afternoon. Before that, many were relying on the billionaire Tesla CEO's public tweets for clues about Twitter's future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.