Technology

Musk tells Twitter employees to show up at the office or 'resignation accepted'

The CEO also said 'bankruptcy isn't out of the question

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly reiterated his expectations about going into the office to the social media platform's staff.

TWITTER TURMOIL CONTINUES UNDER MUSK, TRIGGERING FTC WARNING

"If you can physically make it to an office and you don’t show up, resignation accepted," he said during an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees, Platformer Managing Editor Zoe Schiffer reported in a tweet. 

FOX Business reached out to Twitter for comment.

Musk previously announced he would discontinue remote work at Twitter in a company-wide email Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. He reportedly said the expectation will be for employees to work from the office for at least 40 hours per week, with any exceptions requiring his personal approval.

ELON MUSK WARNS TWITTER EMPLOYEES OF ‘DIFFICULT TIMES AHEAD,’ ENDS REMOTE WORK REPORT

The email came nearly two weeks after the Tesla CEO completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. He reduced Twitter’s headcount by roughly 50% last week.

Elon Musk with the Twitter logo

ANKARA, TURKIYE - OCTOBER 06: In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of twitter on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022.  (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

A photo illustration with Elon Musk

A photo illustration with Twitter owner Elon Musk. (Getty Images/iStock / Getty Images)

In the email, he also warned Twitter employees of "difficult times ahead," according to Bloomberg. He had said in a tweet several days prior pertaining to the layoffs that the company was "losing over $4M/day."

Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Twitter headquarters stands on 10th Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Twitter Inc reportedly began laying off employees across its departments on Friday as new owner Elon Musk is reportedly look ((Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

During the all-hands meeting Thursday, Musk allegedly said "bankruptcy isn't out of the question" if the company's cashflow doesn't improve, according to Schiffer and The Information

THERE'S A SUBTLE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TWITTER'S NEW $8 VERIFIED BADGE AND ITS TRADITIONAL CHECKMARK

Musk has made numerous changes to the company since taking it over, including the launch of a verification badge purchasable for $8 per month.

Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.
 