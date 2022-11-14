Twitter CEO Elon Musk says his workload is 'not something I’d recommend'

Billionaire Elon Musk spoke candidly about his workload during a Monday business conference.

"I have to say, it is with great difficulty," the Tesla CEO replied to a question about how he navigates certain business aspects for the electric vehicle company while appearing remotely for a B20 summit event. "I'm really working the absolute amount that I can work from morning to night, seven days a week. This is not something I'd recommend, frankly."

Earlier in the event, he said his workload "has recently increased quite a lot," before adding, "I have too much on my plate, that is for sure."

Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October. The closing of the deal came after a lengthy legal battle that involved the Delaware Court of Chancery giving him and the social media company an Oct. 28 deadline to do so.

Since taking over, he has made major changes to the social media company, such as laying off 50% of its workforce and launching a verification badge purchasable for $8 per month.

"I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all night," he tweeted Monday morning. "Will be working & sleeping here until org is fixed."

In addition to currently serving as Tesla and Twitter’s respective CEOs, he helms SpaceX. He also co-founded OpenAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

"I have Tesla covered too," he said in a Monday tweet, adding he "will be there part of this week."

In October, the electric vehicle company said it generated about $21.45 billion in third-quarter revenue, up 26.8% from the second quarter and 55% from last year's third quarter. Tesla's profits, meanwhile, were $3.3 billion, a significant increase from the $1.6 billion reported during the same three-month period in 2021.

