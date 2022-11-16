Elon Musk shares date for Twitter Blue subscription relaunch, says it will be 'rock solid'

Twitter chief Elon Musk shared a date for the relaunch of the platform's Twitter Blue verification service.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," he tweeted Tuesday.

Replying to one user, Musk also said that all unpaid legacy blue checkmarks would be removed in "a few months."

The controversial Twitter Blue subscription launched and promptly un-launched earlier this month.

Under Twitter Blue, the checkmarks were made available for $8 a month.

The initial announcement led to strong reaction and debate, on and off Twitter.

When Twitter Blue launched, Twitter was plagued by numerous fake accounts — some impersonating sitting senators and many pretending to be the SpaceX founder himself.

Musk clarified that any accounts not specifying that they are "parody" accounts will be immediately and permanently removed.

"To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok," he said, adding that Twitter will also introduce a "Parody" subscript "to clarify."

Twitter's "official" label and secondary gray checkmark also were also there and then disappeared.

"Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," Musk admitted. "We will keep what works [and] change what doesn’t."

Will Musk explain what his plans are for the bird app?

"Maybe," he said in response to a user's tweet that asked if Musk would be "up for" a video call detailing those plans.