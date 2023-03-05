Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Twitter reports 40% drop in ad revenue, adjusted earnings for December: report

Musk joked last month that he had acquired the world's largest non-profit

close
Public Ventures president and chief market strategist Lou Basenese reacts to reports Twitter is planning to cut more jobs on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Elon Musk is following the Jack Welch playbook at Twitter: Lou Basenese

Public Ventures president and chief market strategist Lou Basenese reacts to reports Twitter is planning to cut more jobs on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Twitter has reported a 40% year-over-year drop in ad revenue and adjusted earnings for December after a flurry of advertisers halted spending. 

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Friday that advertisers slashed their spending on Twitter after Elon Musk’s chaotic $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform in late October. 

Elon Musk Twitter

Elon Musk Twitter account displayed on a phone screen and Twitter logo displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo taken in Poland on Dec. 26, 2022. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Just a week after taking over the social media giant, Musk lamented the company’s "massive drop in revenue," which he attributed to "activist groups pressuring advertisers." 

Big-name companies like General Mills, United Airlines and Oreo Mondelez were among firms that pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation. 

Musk said in December that the company was on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023. Twitter made its first interest payment in January on a loan that banks provided to help finance Musk’s purchase. 

TWITTER'S NEXT CEO MAY BE MUSK RIGHT HAND

In early February, Musk said the prior three months had been "extremely tough" as he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also running Tesla and SpaceX. 

Musk poked fun at himself and Twitter when he referred to it as "the world’s largest non-profit" since it was losing millions of dollars a day. 

"Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol," the billionaire tweeted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

FOX Business has reached out to Musk and Twitter for comment. 

FOX Business’ Breck Dumas and Reuters contributed to this report. 