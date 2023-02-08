Twitter outage leaves many users unable to tweet

Twitter suffered an outage on Wednesday that prevented users from sending a tweet, following accounts or accessing their direct messages.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed," the company tweeted from its "support" account.

Further details were unavailable Wednesday, and an email seeking comment from the company's press account went unanswered. Twitter has dissolved its media relations team.

The peak of the outage seemed to be between 5:00 and 6:00 pm eastern time, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

By 11:00 pm, the outages had been drastically reduced.

Users first noticed the problem when they tried to send tweets and received a message saying they had reached their "tweet limit."

While Twitter has limited the number of tweets an account can send for years, it is 2,400 per day or 100 an hour.

Users also had trouble when they tried to follow another Twitter user.

At that time they received a message "You are unable to follow more people at this time."

It is not clear what caused Wednesday's meltdown, but Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Elon Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.