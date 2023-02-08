Twitter rolls out long-form tweets, allowing premium subscribers to write 4,000 characters

Twitter Blue subscribers who pay $8 a month for the platform's premium version can now write up to 4,000 characters in individual tweets, the social media company announced Wednesday.

The change has been anticipated for months, as Elon Musk said days after closing his $44 billion purchase last October that Twitter would end the "absurdity of notepad screenshots" by adding long-form tweets.

Twitter originally launched in 2006 with a 140-character limit, but doubled that to 280 characters in 2017. Users who are not subscribed to Twitter Blue will still be limited to 280 characters.

To prevent crowded timelines, tweets with more than 280 characters will have a "Show more" prompt that people can click to open the entire post.

In addition to longer tweets, Twitter Blue subscribers also get access to longer videos, an edit button, and a hallowed blue check.

Musk has implemented a host of changes at Twitter in recent months, including cutting more than half of the company's staff, reinstating previously banned accounts, and even auctioning off memorabilia from the company's San Francisco headquarters.

While Musk lamented the company's "massive drop in revenue" due to an advertiser exodus in November, he said over the weekend that Twitter is now "trending to breakeven."