Musk tweets platform’s new ‘values’ after senator jokes about being sent to Twitter jail for hunting photo

Elon Musk on Tuesday said Twitter will henceforth be more accepting of different values after reinstating the account of Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., which was suspended over a hunting photo.

"Going forward, Twitter will be broadly accepting of different values, rather than trying to impose its own specific values on the world," Musk tweeted.

The tweet came shortly after the social media platform reinstated Daines account, which was suspended Monday night after the senator from Montana posted a picture of him and his wife after a "successful Montana antelope hunt."

Daines said he received a notification Twitter locked his account for displaying "graphic violence." The issue was resolved Tuesday afternoon.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, shared a photoshopped image of Daines appearing to pose for a mugshot while holding the photo that got his Twitter account suspended. Cruz captioned: "#FreeSteveDaines."

After getting his account reinstated, Daines tweeted: "I'm free! Thanks, @elonmusk."

"I am grateful Elon Musk reached out to me to resolve this issue and am glad that he recognizes that free speech is a bedrock of our country, and acted quickly to reinstate my Twitter account after being made aware of its suspension," Daines said in a statement.

The senator said the initial ban was "disappointing" as the photo in question was no different from what "Montanans share on social media every day."

"It’s our Montana way of life and we are proud of it. I am glad Elon Musk recognizes this," Daines said. "The rest of the country benefits from the acceptance of diverse thoughts and values, including Montana values."