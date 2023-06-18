Twitter kicked out of Colorado offices in latest court battle over unpaid rent

Twitter was reportedly evicted from offices in Boulder, Colorado, after not paying rent, local reports show.

A Boulder County judge ordered the sheriff’s office to evict Twitter from offices in the city after the landlord filed a complaint against Twitter last month over unpaid rent, the Denver Business Journal reported.

The tech behemoth signed a lease agreement for four office suites, totaling about 65,000 square feet, at 3401 Bluff St., in 2020, according to the outlet. Roughly 300 Twitter employees previously worked out of the offices.

The complaint filed by the landlord, Lot 2 SBO LLC, alleges that Twitter set up a letter of credit for $968,000, which the landlord was authorized to access if Twitter failed to make rent payments. Twitter was required under its lease agreement to replenish the pool of money within 10 days if the landlord was forced to draw money from the credit, according to the Denver Business Journal.

Lot 2 SBO LLC drew funds from the letter of credit to pay for Twitter’s rent in March, according to the complaint, but Twitter failed to replenish the letter of credit. In April, the landlord served Twitter a "demand for compliance or possession" to either leave the property or repay the letter of credit. Twitter did not comply, according to the complaint.

A judge on May 31 subsequently issued a "writ of restitution," ordering the sheriff’s department to evict Twitter. The order remains in effect for 49 days, according to the Denver Business Journal.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter last year, 38 employees at the Boulder location resigned in November and an additional 87 employees were laid off amid Musk's reorganization of the company.

Twitter is also in legal battles over unpaid rent in San Francisco and London, according to various reports.

Twitter did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.