Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco headquarters

Elon Musk has been attempting to renegotiate the terms of the company's lease

Twitter’s landlord is suing the social media giant for failing to pay rent at its downtown San Francisco office, according to reports. 

The company owes around $136,260 in unpaid rent, according to its landlord, Columbia Property Trust, which filed the lawsuit last Thursday. 

The Twitter headquarters building

Low-angle view of sign with logo on the facade of the headquarters of social network Twitter in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood of San Francisco, California, October 13, 2017. SoMa is known for having one of the highest concentrations of tech (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Twitter’s failure to pay rent was first reported last month, about a month and a half after Elon Musk acquired the company for $44 billion, following a chaotic legal battle. 

Two people familiar with matter told The New York Times that Musk has been trying to renegotiate the terms of the lease agreement amid mass layoffs and downsizing. 

ELON MUSK BECOMES FIRST PERSON TO LOSE $200 BILLION: REPORT

The downsizing continued on Friday, with Twitter closing its Seattle offices, cutting janitorial and security services, according to The Times

Meanwhile, cleaning and security staff were laid off from the company’s New York and San Francisco offices. At the latter, Musk has reduced the company’s office space from four floors to two, according to The Times. 

FOX Business has reached out to Twitter for comment. A spokesperson for Columbia Property Trust declined to comment. 

The case is Columbia Reit – 650 California LLC v. Twitter Inc., CGC-22-603719, Superior Court, State of California in San Francisco. 