Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco headquarters

Twitter’s landlord is suing the social media giant for failing to pay rent at its downtown San Francisco office, according to reports.

The company owes around $136,260 in unpaid rent, according to its landlord, Columbia Property Trust, which filed the lawsuit last Thursday.

Twitter’s failure to pay rent was first reported last month, about a month and a half after Elon Musk acquired the company for $44 billion, following a chaotic legal battle.

Two people familiar with matter told The New York Times that Musk has been trying to renegotiate the terms of the lease agreement amid mass layoffs and downsizing.

The downsizing continued on Friday, with Twitter closing its Seattle offices, cutting janitorial and security services, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, cleaning and security staff were laid off from the company’s New York and San Francisco offices. At the latter, Musk has reduced the company’s office space from four floors to two, according to The Times.

The case is Columbia Reit – 650 California LLC v. Twitter Inc., CGC-22-603719, Superior Court, State of California in San Francisco.