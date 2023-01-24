Twitter HQ’s landlord escalates lawsuit against Elon Musk for alleged $3.4M in unpaid rent

The landlord who owns Twitter's headquarters building in San Francisco is escalating his lawsuit against Elon Musk, alleging the company has failed to pay over $3 million in rent.

The landlord is only the latest vendor to sue Musk's company since he purchased Twitter late last year. The building's owner, SRI Nine Market Square LLC, alleges that Musk failed to pay $3.4 million in rent for December and then again in January, though the landlord was able to secure some of the funds through Twitter's letter of credit, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a complaint filed in the San Francisco Superior Court, the landlord claims there is still $3.16 million in unpaid bills, according to the report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The LLC's complaint claims that Musk's Twitter is beholden to rent for eight floors in the 1335 Market St. building. Twitter was reportedly shrinking its office footprint in the building down to just two floors in early January, however.

The lawsuit comes as Musk has sought new ways to cut costs and increase revenue since taking over Twitter. He has already fired a large majority of the company's employees, and he has announced plans to increase monetization on the platform.

"Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big," Musk tweeted this weekend. "Taking steps to address both in coming weeks."

He went on to add that Twitter will soon offer a "higher priced subscription that allows zero ads."

In addition to the new revenue streams, Musk's Twitter has plans to permanently close its offices in Seattle, Washington and New York City.