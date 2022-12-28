Expand / Collapse search
Twitter global outage affects thousands of users

Outages reportedly affected 15,000 users in the U.S., Japan and UK

Twitter users ran into some technical problems on Wednesday evening as a major outage left thousands of users unable to use features on the social media site.

The outages were reported by Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports.

Data showed more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption.

Outages started to appear around 7:00 p.m. ET, with outages falling sharply later in the evening.

ELON MUSK CLAIMS GOOGLE MAKES LINKS DISAPPEAR

Twitter logo on a phone

In this photo illustration a Twitter logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.  ((Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Among the problems reported were users being unable to log in to their Twitter account via desktops or laptops. 

The issue also affected the mobile app and some features such as notifications.

The Twitter headquarters building

Low-angle view of sign with logo on the facade of the headquarters of social network Twitter in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood of San Francisco, California. ((Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK PUTS TESLA STOCK SALES ON PAUSE

Others took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #TwitterDown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

The outage comes two months after Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

A photo of Elon Musk's Twitter feed

In this photo illustration, Twitter account of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone screen and Twitter logo in the background.  (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hundreds of Twitter employees have either quit the social media company or were subject to job cuts in cost-cutting moves.

Reuters contributed to this report.