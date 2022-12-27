Elon Musk claims Google makes links disappear

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Google frequently makes links disappear in a follow-up to a recent installment of the Twitter Files.

All social media platforms work with the U.S. government to censor content, Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed on Tuesday.

The billionaire's comment refers to the internal Twitter communications revealed by journalist Matt Taibbi in the Twitter Files titled, "Twitter and other government agencies."

Documents released by Musk following his purchase of Twitter showed that the platform colluded with the FBI, CIA, Pentagon and other government agencies to suppress information on elections, Ukraine and the pandemic.

ELON MUSK CREATES TWITTER POLL ON $1.7T SPENDING BILL, SAYS IT'S ‘UNLIKELY’ IN BEST INTEREST OF THE PEOPLE

In a series of Tweets, Taibbi painted a picture of Twitter executives regularly meeting with members of the FBI and CIA, during which members of the U.S. government gave Twitter executives lists of "hundreds of problem accounts" to suspend during the 2020 election.

In addition to Twitter, the government was in contact "with virtually every major tech firm," Taibbi claimed, "These included Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit, even Pinterest."

ELON MUSK POSTS CRYPTIC MESSAGE TO CHINESE SOCIAL MEDIA SITE WEIBO AS HE CONFIRMS TWITTER EXIT PLAN

CIA agents "nearly always" sat in on meetings of these firms with the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, Taibbi claimed, explaining that although this task force was assembled to fight alleged election interference by foreign states, it made "mountains of domestic moderation requests."

A self-described "free speech absolutist," Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.

Since Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Musk has begun a crusade to shed a light on the platform's previously opaque censorship policies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Published by several independent journalists, the information dumps have shown how Twitter suppressed information about the 2020 election and has exposed alleged bias and government influence in content moderation.