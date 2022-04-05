Twitter preparing to test edit button idea in coming months

Elon Musk may have put the spotlight on the idea of a Twitter edit button this week, but the idea was already under development at the social media company.

Twitter said on Tuesday it will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months, according to Reuters.

The news came on the same day Twitter said the Tesla boss would join the social media company's board.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the Tesla CEO has a more than 9% stake. Musk owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, according a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Twitter had been working since last year on building an edit option, according to Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer product.

Sullivan added that the button has been "the most requested Twitter feature for many years".

Hours after buying a multibillion-dollar stake in Twitter , Musk teased the prospect of an edit button Monday.

He tweeted out a yes-or-no poll for the edit button, cheekily misspelling the choices as "yse" and "on" – a reference to users' inability to correct typos once tweets are sent. As of Tuesday evening, "yse" was winning with more than 73% of the vote.

Sullivan tweeted that the feature will take time to fine tune.

Twitter will start testing the feature within its Twitter Blue Labs premium subscription service in the coming months to "learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible," the company said.

Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.