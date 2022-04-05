Twitter CEO tells users to 'vote carefully' in Elon Musk poll on edit button

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal warned users Monday night to "vote carefully" in Elon Musk's poll about whether the social media platform should have an edit button.

"The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully," Agrawal replied to Musk's tweet. Agrawal's language mimicked Musk's own from a poll he created in March, in which he asked his more than 80 million Twitter followers whether the platform allows users to speak freely.

Agrawal stopped short of elaborating on what the consequences will be.

Agrawal's ambiguous warning came within an hour of Musk posting his poll, which misspelled the choices as "yse" and "on." The mistake was a reference to a users' inability to correct typos once tweets are sent.

As of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, the poll already garnered over 2.8 million votes. It's slated to close within the next 12 hours.

The poll marked the first time Musk questioned the platform's structure after acquiring a 9% stake in the social media company.

Musk has been a prominent critic of the platform in the past, and recently claimed in March that it failed "to adhere to free speech principles," which "fundamentally undermines democracy."

Musk has also raised the possibility that he could create a rival social media network.

As of Tuesday, Musk had over 80 million followers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.