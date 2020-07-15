Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Twitter bitcoin hack: List of affected accounts includes Elon Musk, Bill Gates

The hacked accounts sent out tweets soliciting the public to send bitcoin to a specific address.

close
'Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns' author Alex Berenson explains how Amazon tried to ban the sale of his book until Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired back with a tweet. video

Tesla CEO's tweet shames Amazon into publishing Berenson's book

'Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns' author Alex Berenson explains how Amazon tried to ban the sale of his book until Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired back with a tweet.

Hackers took control of Twitter accounts belonging to top companies and leaders throughout the business, tech and political landscape on Wednesday in an apparent scheme to steal Bitcoin from their unsuspecting followers.

Continue Reading Below

The hacked accounts sent out tweets soliciting the public to send bitcoin to a specific address. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, first raised alarms about the hack, tweeting “ALL MAJOR CRYPTO TWITTER ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED.”

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS SONY TO BOOST PLAYSTATION5 PRODUCTION BY 50 PERCENT

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter," the social media platform said in a statement. "We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

JOE BIDEN, JEFF BEZOS AMONG APPARENT HACKING VICTIMS IN BITCOIN TWEET SCAM

Screenshot of Bill Gates' compromised Twitter account. (Twitter screenshot)

Bitcoin transactions are irreversible. Anyone who deposits cryptocurrency in a bitcoin wallet would be unable to recover their money unless the recipient opted to return it.

FOX Business breaks down all public figures affected by the Twitter hack below:

  • Apple
  • Binance
  • Coinbase
  • Coindesk
  • Gemini
  • Uber
  • Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO
  • Kanye West, music mogul
  • Bill Gates, Microsoft CEO

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

  • Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO
  • Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
  • Barack Obama, former U.S. president
  • Warren Buffett, billionaire investor
  • Michael Bloomberg, billionaire and former democratic presidential candidate

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE