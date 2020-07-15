Twitter bitcoin hack: List of affected accounts includes Elon Musk, Bill Gates

Hackers took control of Twitter accounts belonging to top companies and leaders throughout the business, tech and political landscape on Wednesday in an apparent scheme to steal Bitcoin from their unsuspecting followers.

The hacked accounts sent out tweets soliciting the public to send bitcoin to a specific address. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, first raised alarms about the hack, tweeting “ALL MAJOR CRYPTO TWITTER ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED.”

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter," the social media platform said in a statement. "We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

Bitcoin transactions are irreversible. Anyone who deposits cryptocurrency in a bitcoin wallet would be unable to recover their money unless the recipient opted to return it.

Apple

Binance

Coinbase

Coindesk

Gemini

Uber

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO

Kanye West, music mogul

Bill Gates, Microsoft CEO

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO

Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Barack Obama, former U.S. president

Warren Buffett, billionaire investor

Michael Bloomberg, billionaire and former democratic presidential candidate

