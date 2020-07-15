Coronavirus prompts Sony to boost PlayStation 5 production by 50%: Report

Sony has boosted production of its next-gen PlayStation 5 video game console by as much as 50 percent to meet an expected increase in demand from customers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Wednesday.

The company has placed production orders for about nine million PlayStation 5 consoles, Nikkei Asian Review reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Sony originally planned to produce about six million consoles for the initial launch.

A Sony representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video game industry experienced a boom in recent months as consumers sheltered in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon-owned Twitch, a popular video game streaming platform, reported a 50 percent increase in gaming hours from March to April. Video game sales jumped 35 percent to nearly $1.6 billion in March, according to data from NPD Group.

Sony has confirmed PlayStation 5 will ship this year in time for the holiday shopping season. However, the company has yet to announce pricing information or a precise release date.

The upcoming console was unveiled in June. Sony plans to sell two versions, one with a physical disc drive and a “digital edition” meant for game downloads.

Sony will once again go head-to-head with Microsoft, the manufacturer of the rival Xbox platform. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is also scheduled for release this holiday season.

Sony’s PlayStation 4 outsold Microsoft’s Xbox One by a significant margin after the respective releases in 2013.

