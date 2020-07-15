Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos among apparent hacking victims in Bitcoin tweet 'scam'

From a former head of state to current heads of companies, several prominent Twitter accounts appeared to be hacked Wednesday with tweets soliciting donations in Bitcoin.

“I am giving back to the community,” the tweets state. “All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000. Only doing this for 30 minutes.” They are then followed by a code for a Bitcoin wallet.

Business leaders including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg shared the tweets, which were later deleted. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama tweeted it too.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates confirmed to FOX Business that he had not sent the tweet.

"We can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates," the spokesperson said. "This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing. Twitter is aware and working to restore the account."

Cryptocurrency-related accounts including Gemini, Coinbase, Binance and Coindesk were also hacked and sent scam-related tweets, according to Tyler Winklevoss, the CEO of Gemini and tech investor known for the legal battle he and his brother fought against Mark Zuckerberg over the creation of Facebook.

“DO NOT CLICK THE LINK,” Winklevoss warned.

A Twitter spokesperson didn’t immediately answer questions from FOX Business.

