Truth Social does not ‘want to be beholden to Google': Devin Nunes

Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes noted on Friday that Truth Social is attempting to build its own ad platform "because we don't want to be beholden to Google."

The former California congressman, who now runs former President Trump's app Truth Social, made the comment on "Mornings with Maria" the day after a bipartisan group of senators led by Utah Republican Mike Lee introduced legislation that would force Google to break up its dominant online-ad business.

The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act would "restore and protect competition in digital advertising by eliminating conflicts of interest that have allowed the leading platforms in the market to manipulate ad auctions and impose monopoly rents on a broad swath of the American economy," a news release from Lee’s office noted.

The Utah senator said he introduced the bill as "the first step towards liberating" the Internet "from the grip of Big Tech monopolists."

He argued that the "broken system has been the primary driver of growth" for tech companies, which have "failed us" by "undermining our privacy, censoring our speech and exploiting our children."

"There is no question that Google has multiple monopolies across multiple sectors of the tech sector," Nunes told host Maria Bartiromo on Friday. "And that’s why at Truth Social we are attempting to build our ad platform because we don’t want to be beholden to Google."

He went on to say that "as someone who had to use Google’s advertising in my past life in political campaigns, the biggest concern that I always had was they had to approve my ads before they went on to a banner ad or a video or what have you and that was really problematic because often times they were much harder on Republicans than they were on the left."

ELON MUSK: DEMOCRATS HAVE BECOME PARTY OF ‘DIVISION & HATE’

A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Nunes revealed that "the biggest challenge that we have because at Truth Social" is trying to create competition with the new app and having the market take care of these issues rather government.

"We cannot use any of the tech tyrants because we don’t want to be in a position to be shut down," Nunes told Bartiromo.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"As we move forward and look at our advertising and how we are going to bring in advertising revenue, we don’t want to be beholden to Google," he said." And the challenge that we’re going to have is to build that technology out so that we can go out to the marketplace and that it’s easy to use so that we can bring in revenue to our company."

He then stressed that "it’s a big challenge for us moving forward and we’re currently working on it."