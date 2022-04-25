Devin Nunes touts Truth Social amid woke company push: We are 'uncancellable' by Big Tech

Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes discussed Truth Social migrating to Rumble for its cloud services, arguing the company is "uncancellable" and not relying on any ‘tech tyrants' during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.



DEVIN NUNES: People just didn't expect us to be able to, in just a few short months, to get out of beta testing and fully launch on the Apple App Store... We are uncancellable by Big Tech. We are not relying on any tech tyrants and really running on the Rumble Cloud like we are. This is the future of taking on woke companies.

…if you really look at it, where are the eyeballs now? Young people are on TikTok. Instagram has a big share of the market. Facebook has a declining market. And Twitter, as Mike Lee was saying, is really a company that really hasn't done much over the last decade or so. So we're taking all of that, putting it into and building a community…

And remember, why are we here? We're here because all of these tech tyrants either censored us, banned us. Millions of Americans got banned, got kicked off of these platforms. And Donald Trump as President of the United States, had no choice but to start this company to give the American people their voice back. And that's what we're doing at Truth Social.

