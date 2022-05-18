Elon Musk: Democrats have become party of 'division & hate'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he thinks the Democratic Party has become "the party of division & hate," and revealed that he will now "vote Republican."

Musk made the comment in a tweet on Wednesday, stating that he has voted for Democrats in the past, but can no longer do so.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party," Musk said. "But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

"Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …," Musk added, also tweeting a popcorn emoji.

Musk's comments come one day after he made an appearance on the All-In Podcast, stating that he will vote for will vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear," Musk said. "Now this election, I will."

Twitter accepted Musk's offer to buy the company on April 25, but the social media giant has come under fierce scrutiny by Musk over the company's true number of spam accounts, which the Tesla CEO thinks is much higher than Twitter claims.

Until Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal provides "proof" that spam accounts make up for less than 5% of Twitters's overall users, Musk said that the deal is on "hold."

"20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk tweeted.