Traditional TV antennas are not dying — they’re doing just fine

Traditional antennas are not dying, they’re driving big bucks into the TV industry.

The professional-services company released its Technology, Media and Telecommunications Predictions 2020 report, which examined antennas, content delivery networks and ad-supported video services to find their global economic impact.

The top finding: “Rumors of antenna TV’s death have been greatly exaggerated,” the authors wrote.

In fact, 1.6 billion people worldwide, or 450 million households, will watch some programming using an antenna in 2020, according to the research. And while Deloitte said that’s a low estimate, the number of TV watchers using antennas will be 50 percent more than those using cable, IPTV and direct broadcast satellite combined.

“Antenna TV is helping the TV industry keep growing in the face of falling TV viewing minutes,” the report read. It’s increasing the number of people cutting the pay-TV cord in certain markets, which includes premium and subscription services, like Netflix and HBO.

Subscription TV isn’t going away, though, the report explained. TV subscriptions are forecast to grow 8 percent by 2024. And with the increasing popularity of streaming video, the content-delivery-networks market could hit a whopping $14 billion in 2020. By 2025, it could reach $30 billion.

To be sure, traditional TV antennas are proving their staying power, boosted largely by advertising. Global TV ad revenues will grow by more than $4 billion in 2020, according to the data. The industry could reach $185 billion in 2021 compared to the $181 generated in 2019.

