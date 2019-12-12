How Disney+ stacks up to Netflix, HBO and other big brands so far
The newcomer has generated $20 million through in-app purchases
Disney+ debuted just a month ago but it’s already logging some impressive numbers.
The streaming platform — active in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand — has been downloaded a whopping 22 million times since its launch, according to digital data website Apptopia. It’s currently ranked as the No. 1 app in the App Store and Google Play, and in the past week it averaged 9.5 million daily active users.
Plus, it’s generated $20 million through in-app purchases.
The newcomer to the streaming wars does fall a bit short in terms of total subscribers, likely due to it being available for such a brief time. Compared to its 10 million global subscribers, Netflix logs more than 160 million while HBO has roughly 130 million. (HBO started streaming outside pay-TV in 2015 and plans to launch HBO Max in 2020.)
Disney forecasts its app will have between 60 million and 90 million total subscribers by 2024, however, and its already-existing international footprint, per Apptopia, could mean its actual opportunity size is at least four times larger than where it currently stands.
Its affordable price is also a selling point. A standard Disney+ plan starts at $6.99. That’s comparable to $4.99 for Apple TV+ but much cheaper than Netflix’s base plan at $12.99 and HBO Max’s expected base of $14.99. Each service has free or low-cost promotions, though, like Disney+ being free for a year to Verizon Wireless customers.
Still, per the data, Disney+ “hasn’t penetrated society to the point that Netflix has.” While it offers a carousel of exclusive content, it has not yet built a library of original content. “Most of its content is shows and movies people have already seen,” said Apptopia.
Meanwhile, Netflix is expected to spend more than $14 billion this year on originals.
Disney+ is already outperforming its competitors in terms of engagement, though. On a per-user basis, according to the data, Disney+ has nearly 6 percent longer average session times than Netflix and 8 percent longer than Amazon Prime Video.
Disney’s stock is up 30 percent on the year.