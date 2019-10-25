You can stream HBO Max for free, sort of

If you want to (legally) stream shows and movies for free, HBO Max has a deal for you.

WarnerMedia announced it will allow customers to stream content on the upcoming platform at no charge, as long as they are AT&T customers who are subscribed to HBO. That includes subscribers of DirecTV and AT&T TV Now, and possibly those with certain AT&T wireless plans, AT&T Chief Operating Officer John Stankey, told Reuters.

HBO Max is set to launch next year, jumping into the fray with big competitors like Netflix and Hulu. Pricing for non-AT&T watchers is expected to be around $15 a month.

The service, in addition to original content, will air iconic favorites like “Friends” and a “Grease” spinoff series, as well as content from TBS and other big brands. AT&T is targeting 80 million subscribers by 2025, including 50 million U.S. viewers, per Reuters.

The free giveaway isn’t unique in streaming. Apple TV+ will be fre for a year to customers who buy a new Apple device. Disney+, launching in November, will be available free for a year to Verizon wireless subscribers. And T-Mobile has a deal with Netflix that allows unlimited-wireless customers with two or more lines free access to its library of shows.

