Tip your Amazon driver for free by saying these magic words to Alexa

Amazon rolled out its free $5 "thank you" tip for delivery drivers again, with the e-commerce giant’s shoppers having more than one way to send them.

The initiative, announced Tuesday, marks the second time that Amazon has given tips to its U.S. delivery drivers on shoppers’ behalf during the holiday season. This year, the company said it will send $5 to drivers along with messages of gratitude for the first 2 million instances of customers saying "thank you" to them beginning Tuesday, amounting to $10 million.

To send their delivery driver their appreciation, online shoppers can instruct their Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app to send their thanks by saying "Alexa, thank my driver." The other method is typing "thank my driver" into the search bar on either the Amazon website or app.

That "thank you" will go to whoever delivered the latest order to the shopper who chooses to use the feature.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 148.57 +1.09 +0.74%

THE BIGGEST DELIVERY BUSINESS IN THE U.S. IS NO LONGER UPS OR FEDEX

Amazon said it developed the feature after hearing "many examples" of delivery drivers forming relationships with customers and sometimes playing "the role of the unexpected hero."

Delivery Service Partner (DSP) delivery associates, Amazon Flex delivery partners and Hub delivery associates that work in the U.S. can be thanked, according to Amazon. In September, the company said its DSPs had more than 279,000 drivers around the world.

Amazon.com Inc

AMAZON SAYS BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY SALES EVENT WAS ITS ‘BIGGEST EVER'

Customers also have the option of using the year-old "Alexa, thank my driver" feature at all times, Amazon said. Drivers have racked up over 22 million "thank you" messages to date.

The company allocated $5 tips for 1 million expressions of appreciation in 2022, as previously reported by FOX Business.

AMAZON PROMO MAKES $25 HOLIDAY FLIGHTS AVAILABLE TO PRIME STUDENT MEMBERS

FOX Business' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.