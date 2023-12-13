Expand / Collapse search
Tip your Amazon driver for free by saying these magic words to Alexa

Delivery drivers can receive a $5 holiday tip from customers

Amazon is strengthening its tech stack: Mark Mahaney

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney reveals where the stock prices of Amazon and Uber could be going in 2024 on 'Varney & Co.'

Amazon rolled out its free $5 "thank you" tip for delivery drivers again, with the e-commerce giant’s shoppers having more than one way to send them. 

The initiative, announced Tuesday, marks the second time that Amazon has given tips to its U.S. delivery drivers on shoppers’ behalf during the holiday season. This year, the company said it will send $5 to drivers along with messages of gratitude for the first 2 million instances of customers saying "thank you" to them beginning Tuesday, amounting to $10 million.

To send their delivery driver their appreciation, online shoppers can instruct their Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app to send their thanks by saying "Alexa, thank my driver." The other method is typing "thank my driver" into the search bar on either the Amazon website or app. 

Amazon Prime delivery person

An Amazon Prime delivery person sorts packages in a van in Queens, New York. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via / Getty Images)

That "thank you" will go to whoever delivered the latest order to the shopper who chooses to use the feature. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 148.57 +1.09 +0.74%

THE BIGGEST DELIVERY BUSINESS IN THE U.S. IS NO LONGER UPS OR FEDEX

Amazon said it developed the feature after hearing "many examples" of delivery drivers forming relationships with customers and sometimes playing "the role of the unexpected hero."

The Amazon logo

To send their delivery driver their appreciation, online shoppers can instruct their Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app to send their thanks. (Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via / Getty Images)

Delivery Service Partner (DSP) delivery associates, Amazon Flex delivery partners and Hub delivery associates that work in the U.S. can be thanked, according to Amazon. In September, the company said its DSPs had more than 279,000 drivers around the world.

AMAZON SAYS BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY SALES EVENT WAS ITS ‘BIGGEST EVER'

Customers also have the option of using the year-old "Alexa, thank my driver" feature at all times, Amazon said. Drivers have racked up over 22 million "thank you" messages to date. 

In this photo illustration, an Amazon logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via / Getty Images)

The company allocated $5 tips for 1 million expressions of appreciation in 2022, as previously reported by FOX Business.

AMAZON PROMO MAKES $25 HOLIDAY FLIGHTS AVAILABLE TO PRIME STUDENT MEMBERS

FOX Business' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.