Amazon promo makes $25 holiday flights available to Prime Student members

Amazon launched a deal for students on Tuesday morning that will help them access cheaper plane tickets to fly home for the holidays.

The e-commerce giant and StudentUniverse sold out its first 1,000-ticket tranche of $25 domestic flights after opening the booking window in the morning as part of a holiday travel promotion for Prime Student members.

They will put two more sets of 1,000 tickets up for grabs to eligible customers on Wednesday and Thursday. For both days, that will happen at 12 a.m. PST, Amazon said.

Amazon and StudentUniverse will only allow "current & valid" Amazon Prime Student members that have activated the holiday $25 flight deal to take advantage of it, according to the promotion’s terms and conditions.

AMAZON SAYS BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY SALES EVENT WAS ITS ‘BIGGEST EVER'

"As travel costs continue to rise, we’re happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends," Amazon Vice President of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech Carmen Nestares said. "It’s another way we’re delivering incredible savings, value, and convenience to our Prime Student members each year."

The winter holiday period typically sees a lot of travel. Last year, about 112.7 million people in the U.S. were expected to do so, including 7.2 million by flying, according to AAA.

AMAZON LAUNCHES BUSINESS-FOCUSED AI CHATBOT CALLED Q AT LAS VEGAS CONFERENCE

Prime Student members can only put the deal toward a single round-trip or one-way ticket for a domestic flight in basic economy or the main cabin, according to the terms and conditions. For such tickets, the departing flight has to be scheduled for sometime between Dec. 8-25, while it must be in the Dec. 8 to Jan. 14 timeframe for the flight coming back.

It also cannot be used for someone other than the Prime Student member, StudentUniverse said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 146.88 +2.04 +1.41%

Prime Student subscribers that didn’t score tickets will have the opportunity to get $25 slashed from the cost of holiday flights. That, Amazon said, will come by way of a promotional code provided by StudentUniverse.

AMAZON LOOKING TO HELP 2M PEOPLE GROW THEIR AI SKILLS

Amazon has worked with StudentUniverse on Prime Student travel benefits for a couple years.

Amazon.com Inc

The student-focused travel site, owned by Flight Centre Travel Group, operates in a few other countries in addition to the U.S. It has been around since 2000.