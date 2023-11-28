Amazon says Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales event was its 'biggest ever'

Amazon has announced that its Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event that kicked off around a week before Thanksgiving was its "biggest ever" compared to the same 11-day period in previous years.

The e-commerce giant said in a statement, "Customers around the world purchased more than one billion items on Amazon, with shoppers saving nearly 70% more on Amazon during the 11 days of deals compared to the same period last year," ending on Cyber Monday.

Amazon also said more than 500 million of those items were sold by independent sellers, "most of which are small and medium-sized businesses."

"There are many customers who are still checking off their shopping lists, and we are excited to announce that we will have millions more deals on a wide selection of products to come, with new deals dropping every day through December 24, along with fast, convenient delivery options," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

BLACK FRIDAY ONLINE SALES REACH RECORD LEVEL, ACCORDING TO ADOBE ANALYTICS

The sales figures come as online shoppers who took advantage of Black Friday spent enough with retailers to set a new record this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

The company said online Black Friday shopping sales came in at $9.8 billion in 2023.

It climbed 7.5% from the total that Black Friday online shoppers forked over in 2022, according to Adobe Analytics.

THE BIGGEST DELIVERY BUSINESS IN THE US IS NO LONGER UPS OR FEDEX

Last year, consumers spent $9.2 billion online on the day after Thanksgiving.

"The decline in online prices over the last year has created a favorable environment for consumers with strong discounts this season that are tempting to even the most price conscious consumers," Adobe Digital Insights lead analyst Vivek Pandya said in a statement.

Purchases of electronics in particular contributed to this year’s Black Friday online sales, climbing 152% from their daily averages in October, according to the company. Many consumers picked up smartwatches, TVs and audio equipment.

FOX Business’ Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.