Tinder loophole allows users to reappear as suggestions after being rejected

A loophole in the Tinder dating app allows users' profiles to reappear as potential date suggestions even after they've been rejected.

Continue Reading Below

The loophole allows users to delete and remake their profiles, giving them a second chance to reappear as suggestions for people who previously "swiped left" on their profiles.

Tinder did not immediately respond when asked for a comment regarding the loophole.

This technique gives these reappearing users an added level of mystery, as The Atlantic's Kaitlyn Tiffany pointed out.

MAJORITY OF WOMEN ON DATING APPS REPORT SEXUALLY EXPLICIT MESSAGES OR PHOTOS

She relayed the story of how she and other women in New York City matched with a 27-year-old man named Alex Hammerli over and over again, even after they swiped left on his profile, making her and other question his existence in the first place since Tinder and similar dating apps are prone to bot accounts.

When Tiffany finally got a hold of Hammerli, she asked about his reappearing presence on the app. He explained that he deletes his profile and re-uploads it every two weeks, except during the holidays because he told her "tourists are awful to hook up with."

DATING APPS FACE US INQUIRY OVER UNDERAGE USE, SEX OFFENDERS

Tiffany said a lot of the women who had come across Hammerli's profile said he was rude when they matched with him.

"I’m very narcissistic," Hammerli said when Tiffany confronted him about his reputation. "I own that."

Hammerli explained to Tiffany that he only uses Tinder for casual sex, saying long-term relationships are "idiotic," and monogamy is "a fly-over state thing."

He has never been in love, he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But Hammerli's idea is not original.

One Twitter user wrote directly to Tinder on the social media site in April, saying, "Hi Tinder! I would like an explanation as to why a profile that I've swiped left on at least 10 times in the past keeps reappearing. I've tried to report it through the app to no avail. Please advise on how I can get the app to stop showing me this user's profile. Thank you!"

Tinder did not respond to the tweet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS