TikTok adds full Prince catalog: Here comes the 'Purple Rain' again

Thirty years after the singer Prince became a household name with the blockbuster motion picture "Purple Rain," fans are still relying on his music to communicate their feelings.

The difference is, unlike their parents, they don't need a mix tape to do it.

The Chinese-owned video-sharing platform TikTok announced a partnership on Friday with the late singer's estate, which will run an account in the artist's name, posting archival footage of performances, interviews and other videos.

A tweet from Prince’s estate said that the account will also post “a curated playlist of Prince’s essential hits,” which currently includes “When Doves Cry,” “Raspberry Beret,” and “Kiss.”

According to the announcement, the account will also “emphasize Prince’s lifelong activism and fierce devotion to societal equality.”

“Prince was known for breaking boundaries, and TikTok has proven to do so as well,” Troy Carter, the Prince estate’s entertainment adviser, said in a statement. “With the addition of Prince’s full catalog on TikTok, it is our hope that a new generation of global fans can find meaning in Prince’s music, and be inspired to create.”

TikTok and Prince’s estate will also host a special livestream event featuring his home and studio, Paisley Park, on Monday at 12 p.m. PT, according to the announcement.

“We are massive fans of Prince and admirers of his cultural legacy,” Brandon Holman, TikTok’s label partnership manager, said in the statement. “The addition of the Artist’s catalog to our Sounds library will inspire our users to connect with his music in creative and unexpected ways -- his catalog is so deep, and many are approaching his songs with fresh ears. I can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

