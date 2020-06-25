Lady Gaga, Adobe art contest is giving away $10K, apps, autograph

Digital artists will have the chance to score $10,000 and yearlong access to a suite of creative programs from Adobe’s partnered art contest with Lady Gaga and Live Nation.

The contest’s challenge will require entrants to create an “inner world of Chromatica to life, a planet anchored by equality,” which is an ode to the popstar’s sixth studio album, according to a Wednesday press release.

Contestants are allowed to use their preferred Adobe program such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Spark and more. In total there are 23 programs in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite to choose from.

Self-portraits, abstract creations and anything else artists can come up with are highly encouraged.

“My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood. I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them,” Lady Gaga said in a statement.

Creations should be shared on Instagram or Twitter by July 21 under the hashtag #LadyGagaxAdobe for a chase to win. Entrants will also have to follow the hashtag, according to the press release.

The grand prize winner will receive $10,000 cash or local currency equivalent and a 12-month subscription to all of Adobe Creative Cloud apps, which retails for $599.88 if paid on an annual basis or $52.99 per month if paid on a monthly basis (equivalent to $635.88).

Additionally, the winner will receive a print of their artwork autographed by Lady Gaga.

“Adobe’s mission has always been to empower people to express themselves creatively. Now more than ever, creativity is being used to speak out against inequality, cope in the midst of a pandemic, and, hopefully, build bridges with one another,” said Adobe’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes. “Who better to join forces with than one of the most creative and compassionate people in the universe, Lady Gaga, to empower our community to build worlds that unite us all.”

This isn’t the first time Adobe has partnered with a music star for a giveaway. The initiative is a part of the company’s Adobe Creativity Tour, which has previously worked with DJ Marshmello and music festivals Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience and Sea.Hear.Now.