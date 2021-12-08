Elizabeth Holmes cross-examination wraps

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes rested their case on Wednesday, marking an end to the Theranos founder's testimony in her criminal fraud trial.

Holmes, 37, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former Theranos CEO underwent cross-examination for seven days, during which she admitted mistakes but denied attempting to defraud investors or patients through her failed blood-testing firm.

Holmes alleged on the stand that she was misled by former boyfriend and Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani over the effectiveness of the company's blood-testing technology.

She also accused Balwani of emotional and sexual abuse, all of which Balwani's attorney has denied. Mr. Balwani faces his own trial next year over his alleged role in defrauding investors, physicians, and patients while at Theranos.

In the trial against Holmes, jury instructions will now be drawn up, and the judge has tentatively slated closing arguments for late next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.