Tech

Elizabeth Holmes cross-examination wraps

Closing arguments are tentatively slated for next week

Elizabeth Holmes putting on 'very believable act': Lashinsky

FOX contributor Adam Lashinsky comments on the unravelling of the Theranos trial.

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes rested their case on Wednesday, marking an end to the Theranos founder's testimony in her criminal fraud trial.

Elizabeth Holmes

Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes goes through a security checkpoint as she arrives for her trial at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on November 17, 2021 in San Jose, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Holmes, 37, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former Theranos CEO underwent cross-examination for seven days, during which she admitted mistakes but denied attempting to defraud investors or patients through her failed blood-testing firm. 

Elizabeth Holmes

Theranos chief executive Elizabeth Holmes gestures as she speaks at a Wall Street Journal technology conference in Laguna Beach, California on October 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ GLENN CHAPMAN (Photo by GLENN CHAPMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read GLENN C (GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

ELIZABETH HOLMES'S TESTIMONY: MOMENTS THAT MIGHT INFLUENCE JURORS

Holmes alleged on the stand that she was misled by former boyfriend and Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani over the effectiveness of the company's blood-testing technology. 

She also accused Balwani of emotional and sexual abuse, all of which Balwani's attorney has denied. Mr. Balwani faces his own trial next year over his alleged role in defrauding investors, physicians, and patients while at Theranos.

Ramesh Balwani

SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 17: Former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani appears in federal court for a status hearing on July 17, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images) (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the trial against Holmes, jury instructions will now be drawn up, and the judge has tentatively slated closing arguments for late next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.