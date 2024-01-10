Tesla rolls out upgraded Model 3 in North American markets

Tesla has brought its upgraded Model 3 to North American markets.

The latest iteration of the all-electric sedan received upgrades on both the outside and inside, Elon Musk-run Tesla said Tuesday night in an X post.

The exterior of the Model 3 now features an "upgraded exterior styling optimized for max aerodynamics," as well as a "stiffer body & updated suspension tuning," according to the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla also added "Stealth Grey" and "Ultra Red" as colors.

Inside the car, Tesla incorporated things like ventilated seats, an 8-inch rear touchscreen and 360-degree acoustic glass, the company said. It also made improvements to the sound system and center touchscreen.

The Model 3 only features either long-range, all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. For the former, the range is an estimated 341 miles. The latter is expected to get 272 miles, according to Tesla’s website.

In October, investors asked Tesla about the timeline for the upgraded Model 3 to launch in the U.S. It made its debut in some other markets in 2023, according to reports.

Tesla said in early January that its Model 3 and Model Y production for 2023 amounted to over 1.77 million vehicles and its deliveries of those were nearly 1.74 million, figures that represented a significant portion of its annual totals.

The electric vehicle maker put out its latest production and delivery figures in advance of its fourth quarter earnings. Those will come out Jan. 24.

Shares of Tesla have posted an over 97% rise in the past 12 months.