Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto
Published

Americans' hesitations for electric vehicles revealed as demand wanes

New survey indicates declining interest in EVs and consumers' top reasons for shunning them

close
Fox Business' Jeff Flock provides an update from his EV trip from Chicago to New York and details the charging process. video

Jeff Flock breaks down charging situation on EV road trip

Fox Business' Jeff Flock provides an update from his EV trip from Chicago to New York and details the charging process.

U.S. consumers' interest in electric vehicles has lost some charge over the past year according to fresh data that spells out the top reservations Americans have about giving up their gas-powered autos.

Car insurance app company Jerry's 2024 State of the American Driver report released this week found that 41% of respondents said they were interested in buying or leasing an EV as their next vehicle, down from 49% from a year earlier.

man sits in EV while it is plugged to charger

A Kia EV6 electric vehicle (EV) charges at the Lafontaine Kia dealership in Detroit, Michigan, on July 13, 2023. (Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The steepest decline was among the youngest drivers, Gen Z, whose interest plummeted from 61% to 41%. Baby boomers' interest in buying an EV was the lowest at 31%. As a whole, 23% of those surveyed said they plan to purchase their first EV within the next three years, down from 25% a year ago.

EVS SIGNIFICANTLY LESS RELIABLE THAN GAS-ENGINE CARS, CONSUMER REPORTS FINDS

In the poll of more than 1,200 American drivers, more than half (54%) of car owners who said they were not interested in buying an EV said they would not consider one even if charging the vehicle was as quick and convenient as filling a car with gas. Forty-four percent of those surveyed said they simply prefer a gas-powered car.

Charging station for electric vehicles at Park West and Mobility Works in Washington

A charging station for electric vehicles. A new survey indicates Americans' interest in electric vehicles has declined over the past year. (FOX Business / Fox News)

When asked to choose between two hypothetical identical vehicles with the same price tag – a hybrid that does not require charging and an EV that does – 83% chose the hybrid. The most frequently cited reason (66%) was the option to use gas, followed by limited EV driving range (57%) and the inconvenience of charging EVs (52%).

FORD CEO SAYS ELECTRIC VEHICLES PROVOKING ‘CHARGING ANXIETY’

Interest in EVs has grown significantly in recent years, with registrations in the U.S. increasing by nearly 547% since 2017. Still, in 2022, EVs made up fewer than 1% of all vehicle registrations in the nation.

close
Copenhagen Consensus President Bjorn Lomborg discusses the electric vehicle push and the costly impact it will have on the U.S. video

Electric vehicles are good for some things, not a lot of things: Bjorn Lomborg

Copenhagen Consensus President Bjorn Lomborg discusses the electric vehicle push and the costly impact it will have on the U.S.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Major automakers have begun to acknowledge the concerns over EV demand weakness, as they navigate losses and pull back on investments in the technology.