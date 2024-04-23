Tesla notifies thousands in Texas and California of impending layoffs

Tesla let thousands of employees in two states know it will be axing their jobs during upcoming layoffs.

The notifications in California and Texas, where the electric vehicle (EV) maker has large presences, came in the form of WARN notices, according to reports.

In California, the planned Tesla headcount reductions will hit approximately 3,300 workers, The San Francisco Standard reported Tuesday.

They will apparently occur at locations in a total of four different cities in the Golden State.

Meanwhile, Texas will see almost 2,700 employees in Austin lose their jobs, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The reported job cuts in the two states will together total roughly 6,000.

Tesla’s layoff plans, announced last week, will entail shedding 10% of its headcount around the world. The Texas-based company said at the time it had seen a "duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas" amid its "rapid growth" in recent years.

At the end of 2023, over 140,400 people had jobs at Tesla.

The layoffs "will prepare Tesla for our next phase of growth, as we are developing some of the most revolutionary technologies in auto, energy and artificial intelligence," according to a filing Tesla submitted last week to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company disclosed alongside the layoffs that its senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering, Andrew Baglino, had left after an 18-year stint at the EV maker.

Tesla currently offers Model Y, 3, X and S vehicles as options for customers as well as its Cybertruck.

The EV maker said Tuesday it had "updated our future vehicle line-up to accelerate the launch of new models ahead of our previously communicated state of production in the second half of 2025."

"These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will utilize aspects of the next generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms, and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up," it added.

Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.